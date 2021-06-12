PA Wife Put $100 Deposit Down for Hitman to Kill Hubby: Police
NOT THE FIRST TIME, EITHER
If at first you don’t succeed in getting someone to kill your husband, you try, try again. That’s what Allentown, Pennsylvania police allege Claudia Carrion tried to do. WFMZ reports that Carrion was charged Friday for criminal solicitation to commit homicide after she paid an undercover detective money to murder her husband. The Allentown Police Department received a tip that Carrion was looking to pay someone for the deed, sending an undercover detective over to her house. Carrion couldn’t afford the $4,000 asking amount up front, authorities said, so she worked out a weekly payment plan. According to police, Carrion said her husband would continuously abuse her and cheat with other woman, though she never reported the abuse to police. She was given a $500,000 bond, which she did not pay. This was not the first time she tried to hire someone to kill her husband, Carrion allegedly admitted to police.