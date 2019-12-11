Pensacola Shooter May Have Been Radicalized Years Ago, Says Saudi Report
The Saudi military aviation student who killed three U.S. servicemen on a shooting rampage in Pensacola, Florida, last Friday showed signs of radicalization long before he came to America, according to the Saudi Arabian government. An internal government report seen by The Washington Post indicates that Ahmed Mohammed al-Shamrani was radicalized as early as 2015. The report points to a Twitter account believed to have been used by the assailant that idolized four radical religious figures who they say may have been the inspiration for the trainee’s “extremist thought.” The Pentagon announced Tuesday that it was suspending operational training for about 850 Saudi nationals who are in the U.S., but insists that no broader terrorism plot was in the works. The Saudi government says it’s working with the U.S. to determine what motivated the shooter.