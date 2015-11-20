Pentagon Admits: Anti-ISIS Strikes Killed Civilians

CHEAT SHEET
A U.S. Air Forces Central Command investigation into allegations that U.S.-led March 2015 airstrikes against an Islamic State checkpoint in Iraq resulted in civilian casualties. According to the Pentagon, “evidence gathered during the investigation indicates that the airstrikes likely resulted in the deaths of four non-combatants.” Additionally, “one of the non-combatants may have been a child.” This report comes six months after The Daily Beast’s Nancy Youssef reported that anti-ISIS strikes resulted in civilian deaths.