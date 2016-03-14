Pentagon Confirms ISIS Leader’s Death

CHEAT SHEET
The Pentagon on Monday confirmed the death of a top ISIS leader known as Omar “the Chechen” al-Shishani in a U.S.-led coalition airstrike in northeastern Syria this month. “We believe he subsequently died of his injuries,” Navy Capt Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, told AFP. The confirmation comes after the monitoring group the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights said Sunday that Shishani had been “clinically dead” for several days. Shishani, who had a $5 million bounty on his head by the U.S. State Department, was considered one of the militant group’s strongest commanders.