Pentagon Eases Combat Rules for Women

Women in the U.S. armed forces have some new job opportunities: the Pentagon is relaxing its restrictions on women in combat to allow females to serve in non-infantry battalion jobs. The positions put women closer to the action in positions like radio operators, intelligence analysts, medics, and tank mechanics, but they will still be barred from front-line infantry and special ops forces. The change is expected to open up about 14,000 jobs to female soldiers. The change came as a result of a Pentagon study of women in combat.