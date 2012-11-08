Pentagon: Iran Fired at U.S. Drone

CHEAT SHEET
Iran fired at an unarmed, unmanned U.S. drone last week—but missed its target. The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that the MQ1 Predator drone was hovering over the Persian Gulf—not in Iranian airspace—conducting “routine surveillance” when it was “intercepted” by Iran. Pressed on how the U.S. will respond, a Pentagon spokesman said, “We have a wide range of options from diplomatic to military.” The announcement of the incident, which took place Nov. 1, comes as the administration imposes a new round of sanctions against Iran.