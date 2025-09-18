Politics

Pentagon Plots to Recruit Radicalized Charlie Kirk MAGA Fans

'GENERATION OF WARRIORS'

The Defense Department is considering a campaign centered around the slain conservative firebrand, according to NBC News.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Charlie Kirk at UVU
Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

The Pentagon is reportedly looking to recruit Charlie Kirk’s young fans into the military.

The Defense Department is considering a new military recruitment campaign centered around the 31-year-old slain conservative activist, NBC News reported Thursday, citing two officials familiar with the planning.

The officials said the proposal involved framing the recruitment campaign as a national call to service. Pentagon leaders have discussed slogans such as “Charlie has awakened a generation of warriors,” they added.

People gather at a makeshift memorial for political activist and Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk outside of the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, on September 14, 2025. The widow of prominent right-wing activist Charlie Kirk pledged on September 12 to carry on her husband's work, after US authorities announced his alleged assassin had finally been captured. The 31-year-old Kirk was hit by a single bullet while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University in the town of Orem on September 10. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
Supporters flocked to the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona after Charlie Kirk was shot dead. AFP via Getty Images

The Defense Department is also looking into using chapters of Kirk’s conservative youth organization Turning Point USA as military recruitment centers, according to the outlet. This could mean the organization’s events would feature military recruiters or advertisements, one official said.

It remains unclear when the proposal would be implemented, if at all. NBC reported that some Pentagon leaders were resistant to the idea, warning their colleagues that the campaign could be viewed as the military capitalizing on the assassination of the popular MAGA firebrand.

The two officials told the outlet that the ideas were floated as the Pentagon’s Military Service Recruitment Task Force, led by Defense Undersecretary Anthony Tata, warned of a possible drop in future recruits.

A photograph of Charlie Kirk is seen in a makeshift memorial outside of the headquarters of Turning Point USA
Kirk's conservative youth organization was pivotal to President Donald Trump's rise to power. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sought for comment, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told the Daily Beast: “The media is so desperate to attack this administration’s success that they are now inventing lies about our recruitment efforts.”

“Leadership matters, and under the strong leadership of President Trump and Secretary Hegseth men and women are coming out in droves to serve this great nation,” he said.

Turning Point USA did not immediately return a request for comment.

In July, Parnell admitted that the percentage of youth who saw a military career as viable had dropped to somewhere between 7 and 11 percent, from 25 to 27 percent after 9/11.

“Obviously, at this department, we recognize that number is probably unsustainable,” he said at the time. “And while we have great recruiting numbers now, it might not always be the case.”

Turning Point, on the other hand, has seen a recruitment boom since its founder was shot dead while speaking to students at Utah Valley University last week.

The organization said it received over 54,000 applications from students across the country in the wake of Kirk’s death.

“This is just the beginning,” it said.

Kirk’s widow, Erika, has been named CEO following his death.

