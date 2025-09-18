Turning Point USA Taps New Leader in Line With Charlie Kirk’s Wishes

Turning Point USA announced that it has named Erika Kirk its new CEO.

The late Charlie Kirk “expressed to multiple executives” within the organization that he wanted his wife Erika, 36, to succeed him in the event of his death, according to the organization.

“It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie’s side,” reads the statement.

“Charlie prepared us all for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests. And now, it is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA.”

The Turning Point Board has unanimously elected Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board.



In prior discussions, Charlie expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death. pic.twitter.com/PazORgiHWP — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 18, 2025

Public attention turned to Erika Kirk in the wake of her husband’s assassination Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University. On Sept. 12, two days after the shooting, she delivered an address in which she vowed to carry on Charlie Kirk’s work.

As Kirk’s wife, Erika worked as a real estate agent with the Corcoran Group in New York City. She founded the Everyday Heroes Like You non-profit and hosted the Midweek Rise Up podcast.

She is also a former Miss Arizona, winning the honor in 2012. In 2018, she filmed an episode for Bravo’s reality dating show Summer House, and in 2019 revealed she turned down a full-time role on the show to pursue her Juris Master from Liberty University.

Erika Kirk has two children, aged 3 and 1, with the late Charlie Kirk. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Erika was not as publicly involved with Turning Point as her late husband. She appeared alongside him at Turning Point USA balls but rarely attended the Turning Point debate forums on college campuses that helped the late Kirk grow on social media.

The pair met in 2018 and dated for three years before marrying in 2021. They have two children together, ages 3 and 1.