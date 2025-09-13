Charlie Kirk’s Widow Has Reality TV Dating History

Eagle-eyed Bravo viewers were gobsmacked to discover that the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk appeared on a reality television dating show in 2019.

On Thursday, TikToker @shannypants2 posted her discovery that Erika Kirk, née Frantzve, had a cameo on season 3 of the Bravo reality TV show Summer House.

The then-single Erika, 36, was set up with by Carl Radke with his housemate Jordan Verroi. In the episode, Radke, 40, described Erika as “beautiful and religious.” Verroi was open about his Christian faith on the show.

Their date went well, and Erika told Jordan he was a “bright light in a very dark place.” On May 13, 2019, the same day the episode aired, Erika posted on Instagram that she turned down a full-time role on the show to pursue her Juris Master degree at Liberty University.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Verroi for comment.

Kirk turned down a full time role on Summer House to pursue her degree at Liberty University. Instagram / mserikakirk

Erika met Charlie shortly after filming her Summer House episode in 2018. The two wed in 2021 and have two children together, ages 3 and 1.

Erika made waves Friday night when she delivered remarks in her first public appearance following her husband’s killing. Though authorities say the suspect in Kirk’s killing, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, acted alone, Kirk continuously referred to “evildoers” in the plural as the party responsible for the shooting.

“They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God’s merciful love,” she said. “They should all know this: If you thought my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea... what you have just unleashed across this entire country and this world.”

On Saturday morning, Erika posted pictures and video of herself mourning her husband at his wake to Instagram.

Charlie Kirk was killed Wednesday afternoon at Utah Valley University on a speaking tour. He was 31.