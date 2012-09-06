Pentagon OK’s Foreign Sale of Drones

CHEAT SHEET
The Department of Defense has approved the sale of American drones to 66 countries—but Congress and the State Department would have to open up foreign markets for export before sales could go through. Richard Genaille, deputy director of the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency, declined to name the countries to which the sale of drones would be allowed. Genaille recently told a defense industry conference that the United States does not have a comprehensive policy in place regarding the foreign sale of the unmanned military aircraft that have been an important part of the Obama administration’s counterterrorism policy.