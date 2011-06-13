Pentagon Papers to Be Released

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
Forty years after the Pentagon Papers leaked, the U.S. government is making it official: The 7,000-page report will be released in full on Monday. The report, which indicated Presidents Johnson and Kennedy has misled the U.S. while pushing for war in Vietnam, was leaked by Daniel Ellsberg, and The New York Times began running stories based on it on June 13, 1971. The Supreme Court backed the Times and other papers, allowing them to continue publishing excerpts despite the Nixon administration’s opposition.