Pentagon Pete Goon Offers Wild Explanation for ‘Pulp Fiction’ Prayer

Pete Hegseth’s top spin doctor tried to defend his boss’s bizarre interpretation of a Pulp Fiction monologue during a Pentagon worship event on Wednesday.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell attempted to clarify on Thursday that Hegseth, 45, read from a “custom prayer” delivered to him by the lead mission planner of the rescue for two downed Air Force service members who were shot down in Iran, noting its striking similarity to the film’s famous “great vengeance and furious anger” monologue.

“Secretary Hegseth on Wednesday shared a custom prayer, referenced as the CSAR prayer, used by the brave warfighters of Sandy-1 who led the daylight rescue mission of Dude 44 Alpha out of Iran, which was obviously inspired by dialogue in Pulp Fiction,” Parnell, 44, wrote in a statement shared on X. “However, both the CSAR prayer and the dialogue in Pulp Fiction were reflections of the verse 25:17, as Secretary Hegseth clearly said in his remarks at the prayer service."

“Anyone saying the Secretary misquoted Ezekiel 25:17 is peddling fake news and ignorant of reality,” he added.

The Pentagon spin doctor defended his boss's weird movie monologue prayer. Sean Parnell/X

The Daily Beast reached out to the Pentagon for comment.

Technically, the former Fox & Friends Weekend host did misquote the scripture.

Hegseth’s reading of the “CSAR prayer,” or the “Combat Search and Rescue prayer,” more accurately reflects the monologue given by Samuel L. Jackson’s hitman character in the 1994 film Pulp Fiction than it does the real Bible verse.

Jackson’s character, Jules Winnfield, quotes what he claims is the Bible verse just before shooting someone dead. However, most of the monologue is fictional and was written for the movie.

The chief Pentagon spokesperson backed up the defense secretary's awkward Wednesday prayer reading. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children,” Jackson’s character says.

“And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon you.”

The monologue in “Pulp Fiction” is often mistaken for an actual Bible verse. Miramax Films

Only a few words and phrases differ between Hegseth’s prayer and the fictional monologue.

The actual Bible verse of Ezekiel 25:17 concludes with “I will execute great vengeance upon them with furious rebukes; and they shall know that I am the Lord, when I shall lay my vengeance upon them.”

Pete Hegseth has instituted monthly prayer sessions at the Pentagon. Screenshot

The other parts of Winnfield’s quoted passage were made up for the movie, which Hegseth cited and altered in the prayer.

“The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of camaraderie and duty, shepherd the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children,” Hegseth said.