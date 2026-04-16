Pentagon Pete Cites Fake ‘Pulp Fiction’ Bible Verse in Bonkers Prayer Meeting

Pete Hegseth cited a prayer largely invented by Quentin Tarantino for the movie Pulp Fiction to praise a rescue mission during the Iran war.

The defense secretary was speaking at a worship service at the Pentagon on Wednesday when he began echoing the “great vengeance and furious anger” monologue delivered by Samuel L. Jackson’s hitman character.

During the religious event, Hegseth led a prayer that he said was given by the lead mission planner, Sandy 1, ahead of the military operation to rescue two Air Force crew members shot down in Iran.

Hegseth said the prayer is entitled “CSAR 2517,” or “Combat Search and Rescue 2517,” which he said, “I think is meant to reflect Ezekiel 25:17.”

Pete Hegseth has instituted monthly prayer sessions at the Pentagon. Screenshot

In Pulp Fiction, Jackson’s character, Jules Winnfield, quotes what he claims to be the Bible verse Ezekiel 25:17 before shooting someone dead. However, while some parts of the monologue reference the verse, most of it is fictional and was created for the movie.

It is the Pulp Fiction version of Ezekiel 25:17 that Hegseth seemingly cites, while also changing some words to suit its “CSAR 2517” title.

“The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of camaraderie and duty, shepherd the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children,” Hegseth said.

“And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother. And you will know my call sign is Sandy 1 when I lay my vengeance upon thee.”

The actual Ezekiel 25:17 Bible verse ends with “I will execute great vengeance upon them with furious rebukes; and they shall know that I am the Lord, when I shall lay my vengeance upon them.”

Everything else that Jackson’s character quotes in Pulp Fiction is invented for the movie, which Hegseth then cited in his prayer.

The monologue in “Pulp Fiction” is often mistaken for an actual Bible verse. Miramax Films

“The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children,” Jackson’s character says.

“And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon you.”

This is not the first time that Hegseth has called for violence during a religious service at the Pentagon.

Last month, the defense secretary referenced a prayer he claimed was given to troops following the brazen capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in January to bring him to New York to face “narcoterroism” charges.

Pete Hegseth is facing a longshot impeachment attempt from Democrats over his conduct leading the Pentagon. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Let every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation,” Hegseth said in the March 25 prayer service. “Give them wisdom in every decision, endurance for the trial ahead, unbreakable unity, and overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy.”