Pentagon Pete Roasted For ‘Frat Boy’ Outfit

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been called out for wearing a casual outfit to a NATO meeting.

Upon landing in Brussels, Hegseth was seen sporting a red and blue vest over a plaid flannel, athletic pants, Nike sneakers, and a trucker hat. Government officials, when conducting official business as Hegseth is doing, typically wear suits or more dressy attire, even upon landing.

Hegseth was quickly called out on social media for dressing so informally.

Hegseth showed up in Nike dunks to a NATO conference. Department of Defense/X

“Dressed like a frat boy,” one user said.

“Any particular reason he’s dressed up like a teenager from the 90s,” another person quipped.

“Ask him why is he not wearing a suit?” another person said, apparently referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky getting accosted at the White House last year for not wearing a suit.

Other users said he looked like he was going to deliver a pizza for Domino’s. Another person said, “He looks like he is about to catch ‘em all” in reference to Ash Ketchum from Pokémon.

One person said Hegseth was dressed like a "hillbilly." Department of Defense

The defense secretary is in Belgium to attend the NATO Defense Ministerial, where he is expected to urge European allies to increase defense spending to 5 percent of their GDP.

The Trump administration, including Hegseth, has raged against NATO, with President Donald Trump threatening to pull out of the strategic alliance several times throughout his presidency. The president has been particularly irate with NATO allies for not aiding him in his war in Iran.

In several furious Truth Social posts, Trump said he was “very disappointed” in NATO for not fully supporting him in his war effort, and said he hoped several U.S. allies, including France and the U.K., were being negatively impacted by his war enough so that they would send their own military might to the effort.

When they didn’t come to his side, Trump switched his tune and complained that they “HAVE DONE ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO HELP” his war, all while saying the “U.S.A. NEEDS NOTHING FROM NATO.”

The president announced a deal of sorts with Iran this week, putting what appears to be an end to the 15-week-long conflict.

But the deal has received bipartisan criticism for being nearly identical to the terms that the U.S. had with Iran before the war began, and for the loosening of U.S. sanctions on the country.

Trump spent many weeks berating U.S. allies before the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains. Evelyn Hockstein/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via Reuters

Trump touched on the deal at the G7 Summit in France, in which he admitted that he had to strike a deal to avoid the next Great Depression.

“​I didn’t want to see economic catastrophe. If ⁠you kept this going, that could have happened….It could have caused an international depression,” he said.