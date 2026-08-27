Pentagon Pete’s Staggering Missile Crisis Infuriates Allies

U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific region are increasingly worried that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will leave them defenseless against China as the American military burns through weapons stockpiles thanks to President Donald Trump’s war with Iran.

South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan all rely on Washington to supply long-range weapons and defense munitions that would be crucial in a fight against China.

But over the past six months, the U.S. has depleted an estimated one-quarter to one-third of its pre-war stockpile of Tomahawk missiles, one-quarter of its Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles, up to three-quarters of its 90 Precision Strike Missiles, and most of its defensive THAAD interceptors and Patriot missiles, The Washington Post reported.

President Trump has reportedly berated Pete Hegseth and his deputies over weapons shortages. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Those drawdowns have left allies deeply concerned about U.S. readiness for a conflict with China, which has increased its military presence across the region, according to the Post.

A Taiwanese official told the paper that “significant delays” were expected for advanced Pac-3 Patriot missiles, which destroy incoming ballistic and cruise missiles.

Defense experts told the Post that Taiwan was not likely to receive all 102 Patriot missiles it’s expecting because the U.S. needs to refill its own stockpiles and replenish its Gulf state allies’ supplies.

Japan has also been warned it should expect possible delays in defense shipments, including 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles, according to an Asian diplomat. The Financial Times reported in May that the weapons could be two years late.

“The situation is very challenging,” the Taiwanese official told the Post.

At the same time, Beijing has held unprecedented military drills around Taiwan, expanded military infrastructure on disputed reefs in the South China Sea, and completed its first known test of a sea-based nuclear-capable missile.

Although the U.S. is involved in several military conflicts around the globe, the war with Iran in particular has called for the same type of long-range weapons that would be needed in a maritime-heavy conflict in the Pacific.

Simulations show that an invasion of Taiwan would probably exceed the Pentagon’s current supply, with critical weapons exhausted within weeks, according to the Post. China’s defenses are more advanced than Iran’s, increasing reliance on long-range missiles.

President Trump axed a $14 billion arms package for Taiwan as part of his efforts to cozy up to China’s Xi Jinping. Evan Vucci/Reuters

A Defense Department official told the Post that “the Joint Force remains postured, ready, and capable of deterring aggression” in the Indo-Pacific, and said it’s routine to move U.S. military resources between combatant commands.

The Daily Beast has also reached out for comment.

Trump, for his part, has insisted that China won’t invade Taiwan on his watch, and has publicly denied that America’s stockpiles are running dangerously low.

But in private, Trump clashed with Hegseth earlier this month and berated the defense secretary’s deputies over concerns about the shortages, leading to crisis meetings at the Pentagon.

The long-range missiles and interceptors used in Iran are the same type of weapons that would be crucial for a war in the Pacific with China. Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters

As early as March, the president was urging defense contractors to try to speed up weapons production even as he bragged on social media that the U.S. had a “virtually unlimited supply” of munitions that would allow the U.S. to “very successfully” fight wars “forever.”

Allies complained to the Post that they’ve been told to invest more in their own security while also facing delivery delays.

In the meantime, Trump has been cozying up to U.S. adversaries in the region, including China’s Xi Jinping and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

He axed a $14 billion arms package for Taiwan over concerns about how Beijing would react, and cut joint military drills with South Korea to grease secret negotiations with North Korea.