Pentagon Pete’s Witch Hunt of Charlie Kirk Critics Sees 300 DOD Staff Investigated

Defense chief Pete Hegseth has initiated nearly 300 probes into department employees over negative comments about murdered right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, according to a report.

Pentagon Pete ordered investigations into service members, civilians, ex-staffers, and contractors after the Sept. 10 killing of the conservative activist, according to documents reviewed by The Washington Post.

Disciplinary action has already been imposed in some cases, according to records seen by The Post.

Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk had described himself as a free speech absolutist. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The outlet reported that 128 service members were under review as of Sept. 30. Of those, 26 received reprimands, three received nonjudicial punishment, and three were leaving or being removed.

Another 158 non-uniformed personnel were investigated, with two “removed from employment.”

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell last month defended the crackdown on social media, saying that those who “rejoice at an act of domestic terrorism are unfit to serve the American people.”

“It’s a violation of the oath, it’s conduct unbecoming,” he wrote, reiterating the stance in a statement to the Post.

The new investigations were initiated after Hegseth, who has styled himself as the Secretary of War, warned there’d be consequences for those who mocked Kirk, whom Hegseth called a friend, The Post reported.

The tally was compiled for the House Armed Services Committee’s GOP leadership. Former officials and Democrats told The Post the directive risks subordinating a nonpartisan military to a political agenda.

Civil-military experts said the government can police partisan activity, but questioned whether enforcement would be even-handed.

Critics say Hegseth’s posture on speech is selective. The Post noted he grinned along on Fox News as a guest joked about the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi before adding, “We wish him well.”

His press office dismissed those comparisons as “whataboutism.”

At the same time, Hegseth has tried to seize tighter control of the narrative inside the building.

In May, he imposed rules that restricted reporters’ physical access around the Pentagon and required escorts outside specified zones, saying the changes would “reduce the opportunities for… unauthorized disclosures.”

On Sept. 20, Hegseth pushed reporters to stick to his talking points. He has faced a backlash for “muzzling” the media, and an ongoing discussion between veteran U.S. defense reporters and the Pentagon regarding access and approach shows no sign of being resolved any time soon.

External watchdogs and newsroom groups on Wednesday blasted the Pentagon’s revised press rules as chilling and potentially unconstitutional, warning of credential revocations and intimidation of sources.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sparked controversy with his unprecedented lecture to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025, in Quantico, Virginia. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

However, the press squeeze is part of a broader attempt to crack down on discipline by Hegseth.

Late last month, he flew in generals from around the world for an unprecedented lecture, during which he railed against grooming and fitness.

“Frankly, it’s tiring to look out at combat formations… and see fat troops,” he said, adding it was “completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon.”

He also fixated on beards and long hair, with senior officers told leaders must meet height and weight, and annual PT, standards.