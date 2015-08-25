Pentagon Probes Sexed Up ISIS Intel

CHEAT SHEET
The New York Times reported Tuesday that the Pentagon’s inspector general is investigating allegations that military officials altered intelligence reports on the progress against ISIS to convey a more optimistic outlook on the war with the self-proclaimed Islamic State. Citing several officials familiar with the inquiry, the NYT reports the inquiry began after a civilian Defense Intelligence Agency analyst went to authorities with evidence that United States Central Command officials were skewing the conclusions of intelligence assessments prepared for policy makers and President Obama. Details as to who at Central Command was involved and when intelligence report conclusions were changed were not available.