Pentagon Slammed for King Abdullah Essay

The Pentagon is sponsoring an essay contest in honor of the recently deceased King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, and some Muslim Americans are none too pleased. Gen. Martin Dempsey is sponsoring the contest as "a fitting tribute to the life and leadership" of the king, who he described as "a man of remarkable character and courage." However, many Muslim Americans take issue with the government sponsoring a contest in tribute to a man they believe fell far short in providing democratic reforms and violated human rights. Dr. M. Zudhi Jasser, president of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy, slammed the Pentagon's decision. "If Gen. Dempsey wants an essay about the inhumanity of the king’s reign, that would be fine," he said. "I don’t think our military officers believe King Abdullah and his regime are what we are fighting for."
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10