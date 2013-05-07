Pentagon Steps Up Syria Plans

CHEAT SHEET
Is this our red line? The Pentagon is apparently ramping up preparation to deal with a possible collapse in Syria. Officials say the U.S. is writing plans to minimize direct involvement, but which include a buffer zone for refugees in Jordan. The main fear is that a spillover could create problems for the country and other American interests in the region. "The Syria message was loud and strong," a senior diplomat told The Wall Street Journal. "Everybody's scared. And nobody knows what the hell we are going to do there."