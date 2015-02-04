Pentagon Study: Putin Has Asperger’s

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at USA Today
A 2008 Pentagon study obtained by USA Today on Wednesday theorizes that Vladimir Putin has Asperger’s syndrome, a disorder that falls on the autism spectrum. The report, written by the Office of Net Assessment, suggests the Russian leader has “an autistic disorder which affects all of his decisions,” though the report authors also note they could not prove that without studying him physically. Brenda Connors, an expert in movement pattern analysis, said in the report that the findings are based on studying Putin’s movement, which say “the Russian President carries a neurological abnormality.”