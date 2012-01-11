Pentagon to Probe Marine Video

The Pentagon said Wednesday it will investigate a video posted on YouTube and TMZ that seems to show a group of men in U.S. combat fatigues urinating on the corpses of Taliban fighters. The video shows the four soldiers, ostensibly American Marines, unbuttoning their uniforms and urinating on the bloody bodies, and one of them telling the dead men, “Have a great day, buddy.” The caption on the video indicated that the troops were from the Third Battalion of the Second Marine Regiment, which is based at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Commenters on YouTube speculated that the video might have been posted by a Marine whistle-blower. "This matter will be fully investigated and those responsible will be held accountable for their actions,” a Pentagon spokesman said.
