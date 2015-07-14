CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    FRONT LINES

    Pentagon ‘Worried’ About Iran Deal

    Nancy A. Youssef

    Yuri Gripas / Reuters

    News of a nuclear deal that will lift an arms embargo on Iran was met with tepid optimism from military officials, many of whom lost soldiers to Iranian weapons during the war in Iraq. “Of course we are worried, but we believe a nuclear-armed Iran is a greater worry,” one defense official explained to The Daily Beast. Just last week, Army Gen. Martin Dempsey, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testified on Capitol Hill that “under no circumstances should we relieve pressure on Iran relative to ballistic missile capabilities and arms-trafficking.”

    - Nancy A. Youssef