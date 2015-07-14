CHEAT SHEET
Pentagon ‘Worried’ About Iran Deal
News of a nuclear deal that will lift an arms embargo on Iran was met with tepid optimism from military officials, many of whom lost soldiers to Iranian weapons during the war in Iraq. “Of course we are worried, but we believe a nuclear-armed Iran is a greater worry,” one defense official explained to The Daily Beast. Just last week, Army Gen. Martin Dempsey, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testified on Capitol Hill that “under no circumstances should we relieve pressure on Iran relative to ballistic missile capabilities and arms-trafficking.”
- Nancy A. Youssef