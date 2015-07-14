‘Pentaquark’ Particle Discovered

Scientists working at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the particle accelator in Switzerland famed for resulting in the discovery of the Higgs boson or “God particle,” have announced the discovery of a new particle called the Pentaquark. Scientists have long predicted the existance of the Pentaquark, but the particle was just recently detected at the LHC. The Pentaquark is a new formation of quarks; quarks serve as the building blocks of matter. LHC spokesman Guy Wilkinson said of the discovery, “The pentaquark is not just any new particle… It represents a way to aggregate quarks, namely the fundamental constituents of ordinary protons and neutrons, in a pattern that has never been observed before in over 50 years of experimental searches.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10