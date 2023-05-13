People Are Naming Babies After ‘Yellowstone’ Characters

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
The two fastest-growing baby names in the U.S. have been plucked from pop culture. Dutton and Kayce are characters on the hit show Yellowstone—and now the monikers of hundreds of American infants. “If you really want to capture this cowboy-western aesthetic, Dutton is that name right now,” Sophie Kihm of the website Nameberry told The Wall Street Journal. While both names are becoming more popular, they are nowhere near the top 10 list—and the No. 1 names remain Olivia for girls and Liam for boys.