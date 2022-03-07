‘People’s Convoy’ Truckers ‘Escalate’ D.C. Tactics but Fail Miserably Again
BELTWAY 3, CONVOY 0
ALEXANDRIA, Virginia—After taking a single lap around the Beltway on Monday afternoon, the so-called “People’s Convoy” once again failed at its goal of being a “huge pain” for the D.C. metro area. After their short-lived Sunday effort failed, on Monday morning, the anti-vaccine mandate trucker convoy’s organizer Brian Brase pledged to “escalate” the group’s tactics, calling on the truckers to take up two entire Beltway lanes. But that heightened plan did not come to fruition. Instead, the truckers and a bevy of upside-down American flag-bearing support vehicles quickly became separated for the second day in a row. Adding insult to injury, near the Temple Hills and Landover exits, both a semi-truck and pickup truck in the convoy had broken down. A white pickup truck with its hood flipped open caused traffic to reduce to stop-and-go on the outer loop up to the Greenbelt area around 3 p.m. on Monday. Nevertheless, organizers remained optimistic, pledging on Telegram, “We will hold the line!” as the group remained split over whether they should enter into Washington, D.C. proper.