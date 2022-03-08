‘People’s Convoy’ Truckers Meet With Ted Cruz, Claim They’ll ‘Indefinitely’ Circle the Beltway
‘NO END DATE’
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Nearly a dozen organizers of the so-called “People’s Convoy” met with Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) Tuesday morning in the Capitol, but the truckers were light on details about how they intend to “escalate” their protests after two consecutive failed attempts at disrupting the Beltway. Lead convoy organizer Brian Brase told The Daily Beast following the presser that the anti-vaccine mandate truckers plan to stick around the metro area for an indeterminate amount of time, potentially moving their camp closer to D.C. (from their current base at a speedway in Hagerstown, Maryland) if their unspecified demands are not met. “This is a process that we are hoping to do diplomatically,” Brase said. “We’re in it for the long haul.” He continued: “We could go indefinitely, right now, if that’s what it takes. We are not going away.” During the press conference—which was occasionally tense when truckers berated reporters in the room—organizers touted what they believed to be their victories over the past two days to the approval of both senators in the room. “God bless all of you,” Johnson said at one point. “I think your stories are so powerful.”