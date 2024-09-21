CHEAT SHEET
‘Peppa Pig’ and ‘Thunderbirds’ Voice Actor Dies at 99
Voice actor David Graham, who was the voice of Grandpa Pig on the animated show Peppa Pig from 2004 to 2021 and Aloysius Parker in Thunderbirds, has died. He was 99. Thunderbirds creator Gerry Anderson confirmed Graham’s death on X. “We’re incredibly sad to confirm the passing of the legendary David Graham,” he wrote. “The voice [of] Parker, Gordon Tracy, Brains and so many more. David was always a wonderful friend to us here at Anderson Entertainment. We will miss you dearly, David. Our thoughts are with David’s friends and family.” Graham was also the voice of Doctor Who’s Daleks. “We adopted this staccato style then they fed it through a synthesizer to make it more sinister,” he told The Mirror in 2015.