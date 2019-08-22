CHEAT SHEET
Police Find Unidentified Remains in Search for Missing Connecticut Woman
Human remains have been found in the search for missing Connecticut mother Perrie Mason, authorities said Wednesday. Police in Meriden and state police said the remains have yet to be identified. “The identification process can take a few weeks,” Lt. John Mennone told The Hartford Courant. “We are working with Ms. Mason’s family and anticipate further updates in the future.” The announcement comes after court documents were released that contained pictures of Mason’s injuries after an apparent altercation between her and her ex-boyfriend last week, just days before she went missing. “You almost killed me,” Mason reportedly wrote in a text message to her ex, Jason Watson. In the same message, she is said to have accused Watson of choking her until she blacked out, according to an arrest warrant for Watson. The arrest warrant says Mason and Watson were communicating as late as Saturday. She was reported missing the next day. Watson is said to be the prime suspect and has been charged with second-degree strangulation and first-degree unlawful restraint.