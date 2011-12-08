Perry Opts Out of Trump Debate

Donald Trump may be realizing what most of America already knew: his reign as GOP kingmaker may be coming to an end. GOP presidential candidate Rick Perry’s campaign announced today that the Texas governor would not participate in the Trump-moderated Republican debate set for Dec. 27 in Des Moines. Perry joins Mitt Romney, Ron Paul, and Jon Huntsman as those who have turned down offers from the Donald’s much-publicized debate, which is being sponsored by Newsmax and is to air on the cable channel Ion. "Traditional retail campaigning in the days and weeks leading up to the Iowa caucus is the Perry campaign's top priority," Perry spokesman Ray Sullivan said. RNC chairman Reince Priebus pooh-poohed Trump playing the role as moderator today after the real-estate mogul said earlier this week that he would consider running as an independent if the right Republican candidate wasn’t nominated.
