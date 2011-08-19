Perry Received $22K in Gifts

CHEAT SHEET
Texas Gov. Rick Perry's knack for raising campaign funds applies to gifts as well. He has received over 90 personal gifts during his time in office, many from top campaign backers who later got state appointments. According to forms obtained from the Texas Ethics Commission, Perry received $22,500 in gifts - and possibly far more, because officeholders only have to disclose gifts worth more than $250. Those include 22 pairs of cowboy boots, Stetson hats, belt buckles, and medical tests for him and his wife. At least 10 of the goodies came from campaign donors who later received state appointments.