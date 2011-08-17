CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    2012

    Perry Stands by Bernanke Attack

    Lara Solt, Dallas Morning News / Corbis

    Rick Perry’s warning to Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke about “treasonous” behavior even managed to ruffle some conservative feathers, but there will be no apologies from the governor of Texas: "I am just passionate about the issue, and we stand by what we said," he told reporters Tuesday. Perry was speaking in Iowa, just 11 miles from President Obama’s own appearance. “[Obama’s] approach is to study these things,” Perry told a crowd. “We know what the problem is. We’re being overtaxed, overregulated and overlitigated.” Obama, meanwhile, when asked about Perry, said candidates have "got to be a little more careful" about what they say.

    Read it at The Wall Street Journal