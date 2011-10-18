Perry Tackles Pastor's Comments

At tonight's debate, Rick Perry fumbled over his words while addressing the controversial remark one of his evangelical supporters made at last week’s Values Voter Summit. Texas pastor Robert Jeffress had introduced Perry as a “genuine follower of Jesus Christ” and proceeded to label Mormonism a cult. In a roundabout way, Perry managed to conclude that he didn’t agree with Jeffress’s statement. Mitt Romney remained levelheaded, saying he’d “heard worse comments about my faith.” He said it was a “dangerous thing” to select candidates based on their religion. Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich delivered their own mini-sermons on the role of faith in selecting a presidential candidate. Santorum took a more secular stance, emphasizing that voters “should pay attention to the candidates’ values and what they stand for.” Gingrich said faith “absolutely” matters, arguing that one can’t have sound judgment without faith.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED