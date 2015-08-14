Person Found Alive After Tianjin Blasts

Officials said Friday a person was found alive more than 31 hours after the devastating explosion in the Chinese port city of Tianjin. Gong Xian Shang, a Tianjin government media official, told reporters a person was rescued early Friday, but gave no other details. State news agency Xinhua reported the survivor is 19-year-old firefighter Zhou Ti. It was unclear whether the firefighter was injured during the initial explosion or during rescue efforts. At least 50 people died as a result of the blast and hundreds have been injured. More than 200 chemical experts from the Chinese military have been sent to inspect the remains and determine what caused the blast. On Thursday, a second explosion hit a factory in China’s Liaoning province, less than 24 hours after the Tianjin disaster. There were no reported injuries.
