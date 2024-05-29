CHEAT SHEET
Hundreds of onlookers watched in horror on Wednesday afternoon as a person was sucked into a running jet engine turbine at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam. The victim, who has not yet been identified, fell into the KLM Embraer E190’s engine, producing a “hellish noise,” according to The Sun. The 14-year-old plane was set to leave the Dutch airport at 2:25 p.m. for Billund, Denmark. The Dutch Royal Military Police are now investigating the incident. The cause of the incident is still unknown, and it is not clear whether the victim was an employee or a passenger. “Our thoughts go out to the relatives and we are caring for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this,” Schiphol Airport said in a statement posted on X.