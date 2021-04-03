CHEAT SHEET
Personal Info of 533 Million Facebook Users Leaked
Personal information from 533 million Facebook users, including phone numbers, birthdays, locations, and full names was posted to an online hacking forum Saturday. That data spans 106 countries, with 32 million U.S. users affected. Facebook has more than 2 billion monthly active users. The company said the data was scraped using a vulnerability that had been patched in 2019: “This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019,” a Facebook spokesperson wrote. Personal information from three Facebook founders—Mark Zuckerberg, Chris Hughes, and Dustin Moskovitz—was reportedly part of the leak.