Embattled Uvalde School Chief Ghosts Shooting Probers, State Cops Say

Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo has not responded to a request for a follow-up interview for the investigation into last week’s mass-shooting massacre that left 19 children and 2 teachers dead at Robb Elementary, according to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“Uvalde PD and Uvalde CISD are still cooperating; however, the chief of police for CISD has yet to respond to the Rangers’ request for a follow-up interview that was made a couple of days ago,” a spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Tuesday.

In another statement to the Statesman, a DPS spokesperson clarified that Arredondo had not responded to a request for comment in two days. He also clarified to another outlet that “plenty” of personnel from both the Uvalde Police Department and the school district “have done interviews and given statements to investigators.”

A spokesperson for the Uvalde Independent School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Attempts to reach Arredondo and the Uvalde Police Department on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Arredondo has emerged as the most scrutinized law enforcement official who responded to the disaster wrought by Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old who killed 21 people after crashing his truck outside the school last Tuesday. Without naming him, state officials said Friday that as incident commander on the scene, Arredondo was the key player who treated the ongoing attack as one involving a “barricaded subject” rather than an active shooter that required immediate breach of the classrooms he had occupied.

Despite a bevy of cops on scene, state law enforcement officials have said, and even as young kids continued to plead for help from 911 dispatchers, cops working under Arredondo held off on attempting to neutralize the threat. It was over an hour after police first got on the scene that Border Patrol agents breached the classroom and killed the shooter.

Among the harshest critics, however, was Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw—who told reporters during a Friday news conference that local police delaying entry into the classroom where 18-year-old Ramos was holed up was the “wrong decision.”

“From the benefit of hindsight, from where I’m sitting now, of course, it was not the right decision,” McCraw said. “It was the wrong decision, period, there’s no excuse for that.”

But Arredondo and local cops are not the only law enforcers under fire for the deadly mass shooting. A Texas DPS spokesperson previously confirmed to The Daily Beast that Ramos did not enter the school via a backdoor a teacher left propped open minutes earlier—despite McCraw indicating so at the same Friday press conference.

The spokesperson said that while the teacher had used a rock to keep the door open, she removed it when she ran back inside to get her phone and call 911 after seeing Ramos crash his truck on school grounds.

“She saw the wreck,” Don Flanery, the teacher’s lawyer, told the San Antonio Express-News on Tuesday. “She ran back inside to get her phone to report the accident. She came back out while on the phone with 911. The men at the funeral home yelled, ‘He has a gun!’ She saw him jump the fence, and he had a gun so she ran back inside.

The DPS spokesperson said that eventually the teacher ran back inside the school once again and closed the door behind her. The door, however, did not lock behind the teacher and allowed the entry point for the 18-year-old gunman to enter the school.

“She kicked the rock away when she went back in. She remembers pulling the door closed while telling 911 that he was shooting. She thought the door would lock because that door is always supposed to be locked,” Flanery added.

McCraw said Friday that in a span of just a few minutes after Ramos entered the building, the teenager unleashed “hundreds of rounds” into two of the classrooms adjoined by a jack-and-jill bathroom. During that time, several local cops arrived at the scene and were immediately met with gunfire—prompting their decision to call for backup.

It took several more minutes before a dozen local officers, who were crowded in the school hallway, finally entered the classrooms and engage with Ramos, despite hysterical pleas from parents gathered outside the school and children calling 911 asking for help.