Pete Buttigieg: ‘America Is Under Attack by White Nationalist Terrorism’ and Trump Is ‘Not Helping’
In the wake of a deadly shooting in El Paso, Texas on Saturday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg warned that “America is under attack by lethal, violent, white nationalist terrorism.” Speaking at the AFSCME Public Service forum in Las Vegas, Buttigieg went a step further than his 2020 rivals in condemning Saturday’s attack, not just calling for gun control but saying President Trump is “not helping” to stop white nationalism. “The President of the United States is condoning white nationalism. White nationalism is one of the evils that is motivating and inspiring at least some to go kill Americans,” he said, adding that Trump has a “responsibility to nip that in the bud.” While police have not yet determined a motive in the El Paso shooting that left 20 dead and 26 injured, Buttigieg said there was “evidence” to suggest white nationalism played a role. He also acknowledged that “facts on the ground can change,” however. Police have said they are still working to verify claims that an anti-immigrant manifesto published online before the attack was authored by the suspected gunman.
-- Sam Stein contributed reporting