Pete Buttigieg: ‘Why Not’ Start a First Family in the White House?

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said he would be open to starting a family while serving as president. This Sunday marks his one-year wedding anniversary with husband Chasten Buttigieg. “I don’t see why not,” the candidate and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said in a Father’s Day television interview on CNN’s State of the Union. Buttigieg said “it wouldn’t be the first time that children have arrived to a first couple, but obviously that’s a conversation I had better have with Chasten before I go into it too much on television.” If nominated, Buttigieg would become the first openly gay presidential nominee from a major political party.