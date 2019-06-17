Pete Buttigieg’s Campaign Brought in $7 Million in April

He was once the plucky upstart candidate—but now Pete Buttigieg is reaching levels of fundraising to match the meteoric rise in his profile. Politico reports the South Bend, Indiana, mayor’s campaign raised $7 million in the month of April alone—that equals the money he raised in the entire first quarter. In an email to fundraisers, the campaign’s Mid-Atlantic investment director, Josh Kramer, wrote: “If you remember back to 2007, then Senator Obama outraised Hillary Clinton in the 2nd quarter. It truly established him as a real competitor to her and elevated him in the mind of the media and the public to a top tier contender. This quarter has the same potential for Pete.” Buttigieg’s campaign has scheduled 28 events, including 21 before the end of the current fundraising quarter, to help him achieve that goal.