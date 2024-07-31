Pete Davidson Checks Himself Into Facility for Mental Health Treatment

Comedian Pete Davidson has checked himself into a wellness facility for mental health treatment. A source confirmed Davidson’s decision to People and reported that his mental health has “always been a priority.”

The Bupkis actor, who just finished a whirlwind stand-up tour, previously sought treatment for PTSD and his borderline personality disorder in 2023.

Following the stint, Davidson returned to the stage, telling a the crowd during his first show: “I am fresh out of rehab, everyone… I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!” He would go on to tell the crowd he had been using ketamine daily for four years.

According to Hola, The former SNL star spoke further about his mental health in an episode of actor Jon Bernthal’s podcast, “Real Ones,” last year.

“I also have BPD and a little PTSD mix which is a borderline personality disorder, and so the definition of that is fear of abandonment. So you know Dad says he’s gonna come and pick you up, but he doesn’t for life I’m just like I don’t believe anyone,” Davidson told Bernthal.

Davidson’s father, Scott Davidson, was a firefighter who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In the same podcast, Davidson shared that his father was supposed to pick him up that September day and that this event sparked his PTSD.

“I got picked up by my mom, and she didn’t tell me what was going on for like three days, and she kept telling me, ‘Dad’s at work, coming home’ whatever. I had no idea,” Davidson said.