Pete Davidson Checks Into Rehab Facility for PTSD Treatment: Report
GET WELL SOON
Pete Davidson is seeking treatment at a Pennsylvania rehab facility, sources told Page Six, which reported Wednesday that the actor and comedian has been struggling with borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder recently. The 29-year-old has checked into the same center where close friend John Mulaney received help for substance abuse issues more than two years ago. A source identified as a friend of Davidson’s told Page Six, “Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening.” They continued, “He’s taking a well-deserved break so he can focus on himself and learn to better deal with his PTSD issues.” Davidson, who did previous stints in rehab in 2016 and 2019, was recently charged with one count of reckless driving after crashing his car into the side of a Los Angeles house. “Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it,” another insider told Page Six. “He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him.”