Pete Davidson Crashes Car While Leaving His Comedy Show: Report

Pete Davidson reportedly side swiped his car against a wall Saturday night while leaving his comedy show in Los Angeles. Page Six reports that there was another man in the passenger seat and three people in the backseat at the time of the crash, although none of the passengers have been identified. Davidson’s car was apparently scraped from the middle door to the start of the back wheel. In some of the photos from Page Six, Davidson appears to be holding a cigarette and shielded his face from the paparazzi. Davidson was recently charged with reckless driving in July and was supposed to complete 50 hours of community service after entering a diversion program.