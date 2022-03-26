Pete Davidson Gets ‘MY GIRL IS A LAWYER’ Tattoo to Honor GF Kim Kardashian

Read it at Page Six
In his latest display of affection for girlfriend and would-be attorney Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson has tattooed “MY GIRL IS A LAWYER” on what seems to be his clavicle. Kardashian alluded to the new ink on the The Ellen Degeneres Show earlier this month, and debuted the homage on her Instagram story Saturday. Though Kardashian is currently the SNL star’s girl, she is not, in fact, a lawyer. After three failures, she passed a preliminary exam known as the “baby bar” in December, but has yet to earn a license. Can’t imagine Kanye West is going to be happy about Davidson’s new ink.