Pete Davidson Goes on Insulting Tantrum During Set at Florida College
Pete Davidson’s set at the University of Central Florida Monday night reportedly took an offensive turn when he went on a rant about the audience, calling them “all fucking retarded.” The Hollywood Reporter says Davidson called the crowd “privileged little assholes,” after some people took out their phones. “I don’t have to be here,” the stand-up comedian said, “I can just give them their money back because I don’t give a fuck.” He added that the school was in the “middle of fucking nowhere,” and that the world is going to end in 25 years “because you’re all fucking retarded.”
After about two minutes of insults, Davidson continued with his hour-long set. “I just wanted to scare you—but grow up. Seriously,” he said. UCF spokesman Mark Schlueb told The Hollywood Reporter that “Mr. Davidson’s abusive language, particularly his use of a derogatory slur, is contrary to the University of Central Florida’s values of inclusion and respect for all.” Schlueb added, “It’s disappointing that his rant spoiled an event that was meant to welcome students back for the fall semester.”