Media

Pete Davidson Grilled About Prolific Love Life on John Mulaney’s Show

'I JUST WANT TO KNOW'

“I want to know the mystique,” comedian Luenell said, thoroughly embarrassing Davidson live on Netflix.

Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle

Michael Boyle

98MikeB

mboyle988@gmail.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsCause of Death Revealed for Biden-Appointed U.S. Attorney
Jasmine Venet
PoliticsGreenland Business Rescinds Invite for Usha Vance Visit
Emell Derra Adolphus
MediaJasmine Crockett Calls Out MTG’s ‘Bulls***’ in Angry Clash
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsMike Waltz Says He’s Never Met Jeffrey Goldberg. Here’s a Photo of Them Together.
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsHegseth Rages at The Atlantic for Publishing His ‘Really S**tty War Plans’
Liam Archacki