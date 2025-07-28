Pete Davidson Reveals He’s Getting Parenting Advice From ‘Best Dad Ever’ Machine Gun Kelly
FATHER KNOWS BEST
Pete Davidson revealed he’s been receiving parenting tips from “best dad ever” Machine Gun Kelly. The comedian, 31, is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt later this year, and told People how Kelly has proved to be a surprising inspiration in preparing him for fatherhood. “He’s the best dad ever,” Davidson said of Kelly, 35. “He flies back and forth to Cleveland twice a week just to see his daughter play volleyball. And he’s just always with his kids, and it’s just such a beautiful thing to see.” Kelly has two daughters: 16-year-old Casie, and 4-month-old Saga, whom he shares with exes Emma Cannon and Megan Fox, respectively. “It’s his favorite thing. And he’s like, ‘This is going to be your favorite thing,’” Davidson added. “So I’m really excited.” Davidson also spoke of the excitement he felt after learning he was going to be a father and how it reframed his perspective on his career, telling the publication, “I’m just excited to take care of the little one. The second I found out the news, I was like, ‘Oh wow, what I do is just a job.’”