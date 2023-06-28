Pete Davidson Reveals New Details About His Staten Island Ferry

On today’s new episode of Seth Meyers’s Family Trips With the Meyers Brothers Podcast, guest Pete Davidson shared updates on the $280,000, decommissioned Staten Island Ferry he bought with his former SNL co-star Colin Jost, and which the two plan to convert into a floating entertainment complex.

“We just got all the plans built, and we had them do one of those computer-generated, show-you-what-it-could-be type-things, and now we’re out to a few people, and it seems like it’s all going well but it’s definitely, like, five years away,” Davidson told Seth and Josh Meyers.

“We jokingly named [the ferry] Titanic 2 on the LLC when we had to buy it,” Davidson said. “It’s all going to stay the same—the same outside, we’re gonna keep what we can and just repurpose, make sure it’s nice, but it’ll be the Staten Island Ferry.”

Davidson and Jost want to be able to dock their converted ferry, Davidson told the Meyers brothers, “from April to September, maybe October, in New York.”

“There’ll be a restaurant, there’ll be a concert venue, there’ll be a movie theater... and then there’s hotels in it, so we’ll have a couple of those, and then in the winter, [we’ll] tug [the ferry] to Miami.”

“Wow, you’ve really thought this through,” Seth Meyers told Davidson.

“We have to, cuz we’re in the hole,” Davidson cracked. “Colin called me, and he’s like ‘Hey, can you hop on this call about the ferry?’ I was like, ‘We’re still doing that thing?’ He's like, ‘Yeah, this is pretty serious.’ And it is! I had no idea, I just saw a link and sent a deposit, and now I’m stuck with a fuckin’ boat.”