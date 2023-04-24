Pete Davidson Shoves Fan Trailing Him Around Madison Square Garden
DON’T LEAN ON PETE
An overzealous fan got a little too close for comfort as Pete Davidson posed for selfies after a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, with the 29-year-old actor eventually physically pushing the other man away from him. In footage of the impromptu post-game meet-and-greet, the man—in a salmon-colored shirt and baseball cap—can be seen trailing Davidson through the crowd. Hovering, the man eventually tries to put his arm around Davidson, at which point the actor shoves him back and exchanges a few inaudible words. The man then breaks away, and the situation doesn’t escalate any further. He then takes another selfie with another fan, but appears visibly irritated afterward. Davidson attended Sunday’s game, in which the Knicks trounced the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-93, with host and comedian Jon Stewart.