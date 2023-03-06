Pete Davidson Slams Into Side of Beverly Hills House While Driving: Report

CHEAT SHEET
Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui-Wonders were involved in a car crash Saturday night in Beverly Hills, according to a TMZ report. Davidson, 29, was apparently behind the wheel of a Mercedes while driving at a “high rate of speed” through a residential neighborhood when the vehicle went over a curb and slammed into the side of a house—causing damage to the exterior of the building and leaving deep tire marks in the lawn, TMZ reports. The crash also took out a fire hydrant. Nobody was hurt in the incident, according to the outlet, and police don’t believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor. The incident, which happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night, is still under investigation.