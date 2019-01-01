Two weeks after an Instagram post that shocked fans, comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson returned to the stand-up stage in Boston on New Year’s Eve. And included in his set was some new material about fellow comic Louis C.K.

“I got a Harry Potter tattoo. Then the next day Alan Rickman, the guy who played Snape, died and I was like, oh, what a weird coincidence,” Davidson told the crowd, according to a report from E! “Then I got a Willy Wonka tattoo. Next day—Gene Wilder dies. Now I’m like, alright, that’s a coincidence, that’s weird. So I’m thinking of getting a tattoo of Louis C.K., what do you guys think?”

Davidson then tagged the bit with, “That joke used to be about Aziz Ansari, but Aziz has been nice to me recently.”

His relationship with Louis C.K., who shared the stage with Davidson when he hosted SNL as recently as April 2017—just months before his history of sexual misconduct against female comedians became public—is apparently more complicated.

The comic went on to tell the crowd in Boston that when Louis C.K. was hosting the show, he “told all the producers in front of me that all this kid does is smoke weed and he’s gonna smoke his career away” and then told executive producer Lorne Michaels that Davidson “smokes so much weed that it makes people uncomfortable.”

“Then five years later this motherfucker’s been locking doors and jerking off in front of people,” Davidson added as a punchline.

These jokes come directly on the heels of a newly leaked hour from Louis C.K. during which, among other things, he attacks Davidson’s generation for using gender-neutral pronouns and mocks the survivors of the Parkland massacre for speaking out against guns.

The latter bit drew a sharp rebuke from one victim’s father, who asked the comedian, “Why don’t you come to my house and try out your new pathetic jokes?”